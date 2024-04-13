Brooklyn visits Philadelphia following Thomas' 41-point showing

Brooklyn Nets (32-49, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE 76ers -2.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Cameron Thomas scored 41 points in the Nets' 111-107 loss to the New York Knicks.

The 76ers are 7-8 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia is 23-24 against opponents over .500.

The Nets are 5-10 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn is 16-19 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The 76ers' 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Nets give up. The Nets average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the 76ers give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 112-107 on March 6, with Dennis Schroder scoring 20 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is scoring 25.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 17.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

Nicolas Claxton is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Nets. Mikal Bridges is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 107.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), KJ Martin: out (toe).

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (hip), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (wrist), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Jacob Gilyard: day to day (hip), Jaylen Martin: out (ankle), Cameron Johnson: out (toe), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (knee), Ben Simmons: out for season (back), Keita Bates-Diop: out for season (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.