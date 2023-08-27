Brooklyn Nets suggested to try lineup that could shock some fans

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the few teams in the NBA that have versatility throughout the lineup thanks to players like Ben Simmons that can play effectively at multiple spots. Since the Nets have that luxury, there is a suggestion to test the limits of what the roster can look like on the floor.

In a recent article by Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey put forth a suggestion that Brooklyn should think about putting a certain type of lineup on the floor at some point to see what happens. Bailey’s suggestion was to have the five be Simmons, Mikal Bridges, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Cam Johnson.

Presumably, Simmons would be the point guard on the offensive end, but would probably play either power forward or center, depending on where Finney-Smith plays within the lineup. This is an interesting suggestion given that we did not see those five on the floor together last season, mostly because Simmons’ last game was against the Miami Heat on Feb. 15.

Here’s why Bailey gives the suggestion for this kind of positionless lineup:

“Assuming Ben Simmons is (and can stay) healthy, he’s the key. Having a 6’10” playmaker who can operate as a point guard or point center makes it easy to fill the rest of this lineup with the rangy defenders and capable shooters Brooklyn has throughout the rest of its roster. Mikal Bridges proved after last season’s Kevin Durant trade that he’s a worthy No. 1 scoring option, and Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson can all be trusted to knock down open catch-and-shoot threes. All five players are plus defenders. Although this group lacks conventional rim protection and rebounding, it might be able to hit enough threes and wreak enough havoc in passing lanes to win its minutes anyway.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire