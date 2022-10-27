Nets' Steve Nash erupts at official, picks up first career ejection as a coach in loss to Bucks

Steve Nash was ejected for the first time as a coach on Wednesday night after erupting at an official in Milwaukee. (AP/Morry Gash)

Steve Nash was heated on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

The Brooklyn Nets head coach was ejected after a rare outburst at an official in the second half of their 110-99 loss to the Bucks at Fiserv Forum. It marked Nash’s first career ejection as a head coach, and just the third of his NBA career.

His last ejection came in 2005, when he was playing for the Phoenix Suns.

Late in the third quarter, Patty Mills attempted to take a charge on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo near the top of the key. Officials didn’t call anything, however, which set Nash off.

Nash ran toward midcourt and quickly picked up two technical fouls while lighting up an official, which prompted two officials and Royce O’Neale to try and hold him back.

Steve Nash was ejected from Nets-Bucks after receiving his second tech. pic.twitter.com/CWnlyFBIEr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2022

Nash then settled down and left the court.

He said after the game that he thought Mills took an elbow to the throat, and he was just "standing up for our guys."

The Nets held a 12-point lead at halftime on Wednesday night, though the Bucks had cut the game to just a single possession when Nash was thrown out.

The Bucks then used a huge 19-4 run in the fourth quarter to fly ahead to their 11-point win and get to 3-0 on the season. Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 33 points and six rebounds, and Kyrie Irving finished with 27 points and nine rebounds. Those two, along with 12 points from Royce O'Neale, were the only three to score in double figures for Brooklyn — which is now 1-3 on the year.