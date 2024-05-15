Brooklyn Nets Retiring Vince Carter’s No. 15 Jersey

Vince Carter had a lengthy, successful career before retiring in 2020. The Brooklyn Nets, whom he played for from 2004-2009, plan to retire his No. 15 jersey to commemorate his time for the franchise.

The Nets released a video announcing the honor early Wednesday morning (May 15). They sent a video team out to his home in Orlando under the guise of celebrating his forthcoming Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame induction. VC was handed an iPad that played highlights of his time playing for the Nets and was asked to give his reaction or any memories from the select plays.

About one minute into the clips, they showed a visual of his No. 15 jersey hung up in the rafters next to a fellow former Nets player, the current Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. In the next scene, Kidd appeared in the next video to give his flowers to his former teammate.

It’s official: We’re raising @mrvincecarter15’s jersey to the rafters next season.



And we invited a pair of Nets legends to assist with the announcement.



https://t.co/IkjyKxMU3n pic.twitter.com/qi1khzBK39 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklonNets) May 15, 2024

“Congratulations on having your number retired next to mine, No. 5,” Jason Kidd said. “We got 5 and 15. You made the game so easy, maybe too easy. But again, congratulations. You’ve had an incredible career. I think you played 40 years? Somewhere around there. Well deserved, but understanding you were one of my best teammates in New Jersey.”

Vince Carter played for the Nets for four and a half seasons when they were still based in New Jersey. He averaged 23.6 points and set the single-season record for points scored with 2,070 in the 2006-2007 season. He is third all-time in Nets history for scoring and ranks in the top 10 for several other statistical categories.

He will join the elite company of Kidd, Julius Erving, Buck Williams, Drazen Petrovic, John Williamson, and Bill Melchionni as the only players to have their jerseys retired by the franchise.

Vince Carter’s induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame was announced last month. His induction class includes Chauncey Billups, Harley Redin, Walter Davis, Michael Cooper, Bo Ryan, Seimone Augustus, Charles Smith; Marian Washington, Michele Timms, Doug Collins, Herb Simon, and Jerry West.

Vinsanity is the only player to have played in the NBA in four consecutive decades. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1998 but immediately traded to the Toronto Raptors. There, he won the Rookie Of The Year award and played until 2004 before being traded to the New Jersey Nets.

After almost five years in New Jersey, he had stints with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks. He retired in 2020. VC’s resume boasts eight All-Star game appearances, two All-NBA selections and a legendary Slam Dunk contest victory.

