Broncos Wire podcast: What’s the plan at quarterback?

To catch up on all the latest news and rumors since our last episode, I joined Broncos Wire host Ryan O’Leary on this week’s podcast. We discussed — among many other topics — Russell Wilson’s release and what comes next at quarterback for Denver.

Russell Wilson era officially ends

The Broncos cut Wilson and he signed a one-year, league-minimum deal with the Steelers that leaves Denver on the hook to pay his remaining $37.79 million salary in 2024. Broncos will eat $53 million this season.

Wilson is expected to start for Pittsburgh this year and the Broncos are scheduled to host the Steelers in 2024 ��

So what’s the plan at quarterback?

Some of the free agents who signed elsewhere: Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Jameis Winston. Several QBs were also traded, including Justin Fields and Sam Howell.

So who’s left for Denver? The most notable free agent is Ryan Tannehill and the most notable trade candidate is Zach Wilson. No thanks to both.

Jarrett Stidham and a rookie is starting to look more likely for the Broncos. The question is: Which rookie?

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels might be picked 1-2-3 in April and now the Vikings are positioned to trade up for a QB. Denver won’t be able to land one of Williams, Maye, Daniels or J.J. McCarthy without a trade.

Speaking of McCarthy, there’s been a lot of smoke connecting him to the Broncos, but will the Vikings beat them to him?

Russell Wilson wasn’t the only notable exit

S Justin Simmons was released, a move that saved $14.5 million. The Broncos signed Brandon Jones during free agency and they also have P.J. Locke and Caden Sterns returning at safety.

Denver traded WR Jerry Jeudy to the Browns for 5th- and 6th-round picks. The Broncos could have gotten more (3rd and 5th) at the trade deadline last season, but the trade does save almost $13 million in 2024 and there’s no way Denver was going to give Jeudy the kind of extension Cleveland did.

LB Josey Jewell left in free agency to sign a big deal with the Panthers. The Broncos signed Cody Barton as a replacement and they also have Alex Singleton and Jonas Griffith returning.

C Lloyd Cushenberry left in free agency for a huge deal with the Titans. Denver’s in-house candidates to replace him are Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg.

Two other notes since we last recorded

DBs coach Christian Parker left the team to join the Eagles, reuniting with Vic Fangio. Vance Joseph remains Denver’s DC, but the new DBs coach is Jim Leonhard, who previously interviewed for DC jobs with the Packers and Eagles in the past (Green Bay even offered him the job). I wouldn’t be shocked if Leonhard ends up as the Broncos’ DC at some point.

Broncos legendary linebacker Randy Gradishar, the anchor of the famous “Orange Crush” defense, was elected to the Hall of Fame as a senior candidate. He’ll be enshrined in August and we should have an announcement any day now for Hall of Fame Game teams. Denver could be a 2024 candidate, but they did recently feature in the game in 2019.

What’s next?

Perhaps some budget free agent signings here and there followed by pro days and pre-draft visits and the NFL draft at the end of April. Stay tuned for mock drafts and prospect visit updates!

