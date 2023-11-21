Broncos-Texans moves to 1 p.m., Panthers-Buccaneers 4:05 in Week 13

The NFL has switched two games in the schedule for Week 13.

The Broncos-Texans game that had been scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET will now kick off at 1, and the Panthers-Buccaneers game that had been set for 1 will now start at 4:05.

That means all 17 games on the Texans' schedule are 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon kickoffs. It's an unfortunate reality of the schedule that the Texans — an exciting team in a big market with the NFL's best rookie in quarterback C.J. Stroud — are routinely playing at a time when several other games are on and football fans' interest is divided. It would have been great to see the Texans in prime time, and it's possible we still will with flexible scheduling, but as the schedule currently stands, every Texans game is a 1 p.m. kickoff.

For Week 13, Broncos-Texans becomes the best game on CBS in the early window, so at least a fairly large audience should get to see Stroud take on the surging Broncos in a game that has AFC playoff implications.

The marquee game in Week 13 is 49ers-Eagles at 4:25, which will get a very big audience on Fox.