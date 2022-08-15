Broncos sign LB Joe Schobert

Story update: The Broncos confirmed the Schobert signing on Monday morning. See our original post below.

The Denver Broncos are signing veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Denver needed to add more depth at inside linebacker after losing projected starter Jonas Griffith to an elbow injury. Griffith is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Schobert will likely compete with Alex Singleton for the starting job across from Josey Jewell while Griffith is sidelined.

Schobert (6-1, 240 pounds) is a former fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin who spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns before one-year stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Schobert, 28, had a career year in his second season, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2017 after totaling 144 tackles, three sacks and one interception. In 93 career games (80 starts), Schobert has totaled 661 tackles, 30 pass breakups, 26 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.

Schobert worked out for the Broncos two weeks ago. He’s now set to join the team and compete for a starting spot, at least on a temporary basis.

