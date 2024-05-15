Broncos to sign former Bears P Trenton Gill

Former Chicago Bears punter Trenton Gill has found a new home, but he will still be wearing blue and orange. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gill is signing with the Denver Broncos. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Punter news: The #Broncos are signing former #Bears punter Trenton Gill, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2024

Gill, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, was a below-average punter for the first two years of his career. He averaged just 46 yards per punt, and his touchback percentage ballooned from 4.5% in 2022 to 11.9% in 2023. He was ranked near the bottom of the league in most punting stats.

His status with the Bears was put in doubt after the team selected Iowa punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It didn’t take long for his future to be decided, however, as he was released a few days later.

Now, Gill heads to Denver to continue his career. He will likely compete with Riley Dixon for the position, who has been the Broncos punter since 2016.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire