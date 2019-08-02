Broncos score 1st TD of preseason as Vic Fangio coaches from sideline with kidney stone

A kidney stone didn't keep Vic Fangio from making his NFL head coaching debut Thursday. (Reuters)

First-year Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio spent Thursday in a Cleveland hospital with a kidney stone.

He reportedly did not pass it.

He was on the sideline for the start of Thursday’s Hall of Fame game, presumably still with kidney stone, clearly not wanting to miss his head coaching debut with the Broncos.

From there, he witnessed Broncos running back Khalfani Muhammad cross the goal line for the first touchdown of the NFL preseason, giving Denver a 7-0 lead over the Atlanta Falcons.

There’s a decent chance Fangio is experiencing some pain. But it was going to take a lot more than a hospital stay to keep him from his NFL head coaching debut.

