Broncos kicker Wil Lutz shares great message to undrafted players

Jon Heath
·1 min read

The Denver Broncos have a great history of finding undrafted free agent gems, including Super Bowl champions Rod Smith, Chris Harris, C.J. Anderson and Shaq Barrett.

More recently, the Broncos found Phillip Lindsay in 2018 and Jaleel McLaughlin in 2023. Now Denver will aim to uncover more undrafted gems this spring.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz, who went undrafted in 2016, posted a great message to UDFAs at the end of the draft on Saturday.

“Don’t let your dreams just be dreams,” Lutz wrote on his Twitter/X page. “Being undrafted isn’t a demotion, it’s an opportunity. Use it as motivation and go to work! 9 years ago I was given an opportunity, and that’s all I needed‼️”

Denver safety P.J. Locke, who went undrafted in 2019, shared a similar message on his Twitter page:

And linebacker Alex Singleton (undrafted in 2015) chimed in …

The Broncos shared a graphic of McLaughlin and wide receiver Tim Patrick (undrafted in 2017) on their Twitter page on Saturday night:

We are tracking all of Denver’s UDFA signings on Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire