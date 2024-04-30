Broncos kicker Wil Lutz shares great message to undrafted players

The Denver Broncos have a great history of finding undrafted free agent gems, including Super Bowl champions Rod Smith, Chris Harris, C.J. Anderson and Shaq Barrett.

More recently, the Broncos found Phillip Lindsay in 2018 and Jaleel McLaughlin in 2023. Now Denver will aim to uncover more undrafted gems this spring.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz, who went undrafted in 2016, posted a great message to UDFAs at the end of the draft on Saturday.

“Don’t let your dreams just be dreams,” Lutz wrote on his Twitter/X page. “Being undrafted isn’t a demotion, it’s an opportunity. Use it as motivation and go to work! 9 years ago I was given an opportunity, and that’s all I needed‼️”

Denver safety P.J. Locke, who went undrafted in 2019, shared a similar message on his Twitter page:

Draft day was shitty for me! lol. If you go undrafted it’s not the end of the world I promise. Use it all as motivation. God got you! — James "PJ" Locke III (@PjLocke4) April 27, 2024

And linebacker Alex Singleton (undrafted in 2015) chimed in …

The Broncos shared a graphic of McLaughlin and wide receiver Tim Patrick (undrafted in 2017) on their Twitter page on Saturday night:

For all those who didn’t hear their name called: Your journey doesn’t end here. pic.twitter.com/CKhyWnlR6E — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 27, 2024

We are tracking all of Denver’s UDFA signings on Broncos Wire.

