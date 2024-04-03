Broncos invite safety Jayden Goodwin to their local pro day

The Denver Broncos have invited Air Force safety Jayden Goodwin to their local pro day, according to Tanner Phifer of XPAND Sports.

Goodwin (6-1, 195 pounds) spent four years with the Falcons, totaling 154 tackles, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack.

NFL teams can host a local pro day each offseason to host prospects who played high school or college football in the club’s region.

For the Broncos, prospects are often invited from schools like Colorado, Colorado State, Wyoming, CSU Pueblo, Forts Hayes State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado School of Mines and the Air Force.

Eleven graduates from the Air Force have been drafted by NFL teams in the past, most recently including defensive lineman Jordan Jackson with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Jackson now plays for the Broncos — the Air Force allowed him to defer his five-year military commitment until after his football career.

Denver also drafted Air Force linebacker Steve Russ in 1995 and the team signed guard Ben Garland as an undrafted free agent in 2010.

As for Goodwin, he seems unlikely to go undrafted as well. The Broncos are likely considering him as a potential college free agent signing or rookie minicamp invite. The draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire