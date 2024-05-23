Broncos will host Packers for joint practice in August

The Denver Broncos will host the Green Bay Packers for at least one joint practice ahead of their Week 2 preseason showdown this summer, the team announced earlier this week.

The Broncos are set to host the Packers at Empower Filed Field at Mile High on Aug. 18. Before that preseason game, Denver and Green Bay will practice at the Centura Health Training Center.

The Broncos’ complete training camp schedule is yet to be announced, but the team has confirmed the joint practice with the Packers will be open to the public. An exact date is not yet known, but the joint practice will take place the week of Aug. 12.

Last summer, Denver hosted the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of joint practices during preseason. The Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys two years ago and the team has also held joint practice sessions with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and San Franciso 49ers in previous offseasons.

In addition to the Packers, Denver will also face the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers during preseason this summer.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire