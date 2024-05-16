Broncos announce 2024 preseason schedule

The Denver Broncos’ preseason schedule was announced on Thursday night, and there are some familiar teams on the schedule.

The preseason slate begins on Sunday morning, August 11 (11 am MST kickoff) on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. This may be a good warm-up game, as Denver is set to play the Colts at Empower Field on December 15 (Week 15).

Week 2 of the preseason has the Broncos facing the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday, August 18. That game will begin at 6 pm MST. The last time Denver played the Packers, the Broncos surprised Green Bay in Denver during the 2023 regular season.

Finally, Denver wraps up their preseason play at home on Sunday, August 25 against the Arizona Cardinals. The final game kicks off at 2:30 MST. The Broncos last played the Cardinals during the 2023 preseason, where they lost a close game, 18-17.

The Broncos are trying to build a playoff campaign off an 8-9 season in head coach Sean Payton’s first year as head coach of the team.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire