Broncos fans react to trade for Zach Wilson

DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos fans at the team store at Empower Field at Mile High had mixed reactions to the team trade for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

“Zach Wilson has had some tough years out there with the Jets, but Sean Payton is a good coach, he’s obviously a great player, he was drafted high and there’s a lot of potential there,” Jordan Miller said.

Nuggets-Lakers series: Playoff schedule and how to watch

Some fans see the possibilities.

“I’m all for Zach Wilson and I hope he does good in Denver,” Leo Rhody said.

“Obviously with the Aaron Rodgers injury, it gave him more opportunities to be a quarterback. He didn’t do as well as I’m guessing he would have hoped, but I think in Denver he will have a home,” Cole Nordstrom said.

But others are hoping there’s more to the team strategy.

“I don’t see him as a starter yet, he’s still too young,” Eddie Monjaraz said.

Colorado Avalanche in the NHL playoffs: Game schedule, how to watch

“I don’t think he’s a QB1. I sure hope not at least. At least we didn’t give up too much for him, but I really hope that we still draft a quarterback in the draft. If we don’t, it’s kind of troubling, at least for me, because it’s been a tough eight years,” Hunter Huck said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.