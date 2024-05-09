Advertisement
Broncos agree to terms with fifth-round CB Kris Abrams-Draine

Denver has agreed to terms with another one of their draft picks.

Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, the Broncos have agreed to terms with fifth-round cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine on his four-year rookie contract.

Abrams-Draine was the No. 145 pick out of Missouri.

The Broncos are moving through their picks, as the club agreed to terms with its last three picks earlier this week: running back Auric Estimé, receiver Devaughn Vele, and center Nick Gargiulo.