Bromley FC celebrate historic promotion with bus tour

Bromley players toured the town amid scenes of joy [BBC]

Bromley FC celebrated a historic promotion to the English Football League with an open-top bus tour of the town, welcomed by crowds of fans.

Last week Bromley beat Solihull Moors 4-3 on penalties to secure promotion.

It is the first time the south-east London club has reached the Football League in its 132-year history.

The mood in town reflected the significance of the occasion, with players leaning out of the packed double-decker bus singing.

As they made the trip into the town centre, fans of all ages cheered, waved flags and pointed at their heroes.

Manager Andy Woodman says the team's hard work is "worth" it when "all these people turn out for you like this" [BBC]

Hordes of people also gathered in the local shopping centre, the Glades, before getting autographs and taking selfies with their favourite players.

One young fan said: "It's been brilliant. We're going up, and we're extremely happy - it's just, wow."

Player Callum Reynolds described the achievement as "the stuff dreams are made of, now I'm living it".

Club chairman Robin Stanton-Gleaves says he is planning to "take the players away to somewhere hot" to celebrate [BBC]

Club chairman Robin Stanton-Gleaves said: "Let's enjoy the moment, give all ourselves a pat on the back.

"I think we're gonna have a week off or so - I've got to take the players away to somewhere hot."

Fans young and old lined up to take pictures with players and get merchandise signed [BBC]

Manager Andy Woodman said: "It's become an unhealthy obsession; it's really consumed everything in my life.

"But when you get all these people turn out for you like this and you know it's made a difference to their life, it's worth every minute of that energy that I've given it."

He won't be enjoying any extended team celebrations though, as he told BBC London he had to rush "back to reality" for his daughter's baby shower.

While the players can now enjoy a well-earned rest, it won't be long until all eyes are on them again when the season gets under way on 10 August.

