Brock Purdy would’ve been among best QBs inside 10-yard line last season

We found another thing Brock Purdy would’ve been atop the NFL at in 2022 had he scraped together a larger sample size.

NFL analytics guru Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis put together a list of the best completion rates by quarterbacks inside the 10-yard line last season. His qualifying number was at least 20 pass attempts, which left a list of 26 quarterbacks.

Atop that list was Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed 68 percent of his throws inside the 10. The worst in the group was Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who managed to connect on only 33 percent of his attempts within 10 yards of the end zone.

Purdy didn’t get an opportunity to make 20 throws inside the 10. He only had eight such chances, but he completed all six of them for touchdowns. His 75 percent completion rate would’ve been the best in the NFL last season:

That sample size is, of course, very small. However, even a regression over more attempts puts him on track to continue to sit near the top of the league in completion rate when the windows get smaller.

Part of the reason Purdy was so good inside the 10 (and inside the red zone in general) is because of his ability to extend plays. It’s also helpful to have a player like Christian McCaffrey to find out of the backfield in those spots.

Converting red zone trips into touchdowns will be essential for Purdy to continue having success in 2023. Having an efficient QB near the goal line gives head coach Kyle Shanahan a ton of options with how he can call plays down there. If Purdy maintains his level of efficiency on those throws it’s going to be really tough to stop the 49ers when the get deep into the red area.

