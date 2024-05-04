Brock Bowers named as a NFL draft steal

Pro Football Focus has named Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers as one of the first-round steals of the 2024 NFL draft. Bowers fell to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 13 pick of the draft.

The Raiders did not need a tight end, but saw too much value in Brock Bowers to pass up on him. Bowers is the best tight end prospect in recent NFL draft history. Bowers has three years of outstanding production from his time at Georgia, but was dealing with an ankle/hamstring injury throughout the predraft process.

When healthy, Brock Bowers provides elite after-the-catch ability and is a solid blocker. Bowers is tough to guard one-on-one and can even line up in the backfield.

The Raiders landed one of the best weapons in the NFL draft and won’t regret drafting Bowers. Las Vegas has struggled with first-round picks in recent years, but the Raiders found an excellent value in Brock Bowers.

PFF also notes four other first-round steals: Chicago’s Rome Odunze, Indianapolis’ Laiatu Latu, Philadelphia’s Quinyon Mitchell and Detroit’s Terrion Arnold.

