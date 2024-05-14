Brittney Griner out indefinitely with toe injury for Phoenix Mercury to start WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury will be without center Brittney Griner for Tuesday's WNBA season opener against the reigning champion Aces in Las Vegas as she deals with a toe fracture on her left foot.

Griner will be sidelined for an unspecified amount of time but will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

The 6-9 center provided much-needed size for a guard-heavy roster that also includes four forwards. On Saturday, the Mercury added 6-5 forward Liz Dixon on a training camp contract to round out the 11-player roster.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, shown during a May 19, 2023 game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Griner was out for Friday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks, but played 15 minutes in the preseason opener against the Seattle Storm on May 8. Griner had five points, four rebounds, and two blocks in limited action.

The Mercury will have a busy month with eight games, including two against the Aces, and a road game against the New York Liberty, who reached the WNBA Finals last season.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brittney Griner fractures toe as Phoenix Mercury start WNBA season