2023 British Open: How to watch the tournament at Royal Liverpool, tee times, streaming schedule and more

Rory McIlroy won his first Open at the British Open Golf Championships back in 2014. This Thursday, he returns to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

It’s almost tee time for the 2023 Open Championship — otherwise known simply as the British Open. The final men’s major of the year will see some of the biggest names in golf return to Royal Liverpool Golf Club, including defending champion Cam Smith, Rory McIlroy — fresh off his win at the Genesis Scottish Open — Brooks Koepka and more. Despite the inconvenient time difference, US golf fans will be able to tune into nearly 50 hours of British Open coverage this year. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2023 British Open Championship, including the broadcast schedule, streaming info, tee times and more.

How to watch the 2023 Open Championship:

Stream the British Open on Peacock and NBC

British Open date: July 20-23

British Open time: 1:30 a.m.

British Open location: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

British Open channel: NBC, USA

British Open streaming: Peacock

What channel is the British Open on?

The 2023 Open Championship will air on NBC and USA. USA will cover the main events for Thursday and Friday, as well as early morning weekend coverage. NBC will air the majority of the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Much of the British Open tournament will stream live on Peacock.

Where to stream the British Open

With NBC airing the heart of this year’s tournament, you can easily stream most of the British Open on Peacock. If you have USA as a channel through a cable package or live TV streaming service, you can stream USA Network coverage at USANetwork.com. Don’t have USA Network in your regular TV lineup or access to your local NBC channel? Here’s what we recommend for how to stream the 2023 British Open:

(Peacock) Stream NBC and Peacock Peacock Starting at just $5.99 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including the 2023 Open Championship! On top of access to the Royal Liverpool golf tournament the streaming platform is the easiest way to stream most live sports and events airing on NBC. You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office and even recent theatrical releases like Book Club: The Next Chapter, Renfield and soon the Super Mario movie. For $11.99 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $6 at Peacock

(Photo: Sling) Watch NBC and USA Network Sling TV Blue Starting at just $20 for your first month, Sling TV's Blue tier offers NBC and USA in select markets, plus 40 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the early morning British Open action, you can always record the tournament. $20 at Sling

2023 Open Championship TV schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, July 20

1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock)

4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA Network)

3-4 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, July 21

1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock)

4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA Network)

3-4 p.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, July 22

5-7 a.m. (USA Network)

7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, July 23

4-7 a.m. (USA Network)

7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Thursday British Open tee times for notable groups

All times Eastern

4:03 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

4:36 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

4:47 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

4:58 a.m.: Cam Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

5:20 a.m.: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

9:59 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:21 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

2023 British Open time difference

American golf fans, get ready to set those alarms early. Since the Open Championship is held across the pond, British Open coverage begins as early as 1:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, with golfers beginning to tee off around 4 a.m. ET. Coffee, anyone?

