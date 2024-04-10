British gymnast Max Whitlock to retire after Paris Olympics

FILE - Max Whitlock of Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal on the pommel horse in the men's apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Triple Olympic gold medalist Max Whitlock says he will end his 24-year gymnastics career after the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

LONDON (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Max Whitlock of Britain plans to end his gymnastics career after the Paris Games this summer.

The 31-year-old Whitlock is Britain's most successful gymnast, though he is not yet guaranteed to be selected for Paris.

“This moment feels like it’s the right time for me. Reflecting on my 24-year journey, I feel extremely fortunate to have found such a huge passion and something I have loved for so long," Whitlock said in a statement relayed by British Gymnastics.

Whitlock, who has won three world titles, has competed at the past three summer Olympics, winning a total of six Olympic medals.

“I’m excited and motivated to aim for a fourth and final Olympics. Post-Tokyo Olympics, I almost allowed fear of failure to dictate my path and stop gymnastics altogether," he added. “This final chapter of my competing career, the most motivated I have been in the last eight years, has me excited for the opportunity to try and create further history.”

