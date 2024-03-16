Bristol Cup starting lineup

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway after scoring his 10th career pole Saturday.

This is the fourth pole in five races this season for Ford. It is the third of the year for Team Penske, which scored poles with Joey Logano at the Daytona 500 and at Las Vegas.

Rookie Josh Berry will start second, giving Stewart-Haas Racing its best start of the season.

Denny Hamlin starts third and will have Logano next to him. Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe occupy the third row.

