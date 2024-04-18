‘Bringing back a piece of history;’ Browns returning white facemask on helmets this season

The Cleveland Browns will be bringing back a piece of their storied history this coming season.

The team announced that their orange helmets will once again feature the white facemask.

“Bringing back a piece of history!” the team wrote on social media.

The Browns wore them from 1975-1995 and again from 1999-2005, according to a team spokesperson.

“We are excited to honor our storied history through the return of the white facemask,” said J.W. Johnson, Browns Partner. “As we continue to write the next chapter of Browns’ history, we reflect on different eras, such as the Kardiac Kids and the return of the franchise, that led us to this place in time.”

Those white masks are associated with the Kardiac Kids (1979-1980) and the AFC Championship era of the Browns during the late 1980s.

Cleveland has featured the white facemasks twice in the last two seasons, in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens and last season in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns won both games.

a look back at the white facemasks of yesterday as we bring them back into today



📸: https://t.co/T3jjLykP49 pic.twitter.com/l2ZicU8rLS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 17, 2024



