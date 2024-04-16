Bring the pups to the ballpark: Jumbo Shrimp’s Third Annual Bark and Brew

What better way is there than to spend some quality time with the dogs, watching a ball game... at the actual ballpark?

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is set to introduce the Third Annual Bark and Brew at 121 Financial Ballpark. You and your four-legged friend are invited to take in the ballgame on Sun., April 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the pre-game festival.

For $35 you’ll get to sample different types of beer with your favorite K9 pal. The ticket also includes entry into the 3:05 p.m. Jumbo Shrimp game.

As the Shrimp said in a statement announcing the festivities, “what better way to enjoy a Bark in Park than a beer in one hand and a pup in the other?”

The event will include sampling from the following breweries:

Greenwise

Southern Swells

Aardwolf

Tables for

Intuition

Fishweir

Coppertail

Manifest

New Belgium

Veterans

Congaree and Penn

…and more

To buy your tickets today click here.

Bark and Brew is part of Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day.

The Jumbo Shrimp said people who choose to bring their furry friend are not allowed in section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge, and the Haskell Suite level.

