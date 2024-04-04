Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Brighton host Arsenal in an intriguing encounter at the Amex on Saturday as the Gunners will have a tough task to continue their unbeaten 2024.

WATCH BRIGHTON v ARSENAL LIVE

Brighton drew 0-0 at Brentford on Wednesday despite creating so many chances to score and that has been a reoccurring theme for the Seagulls. They have won just one of their last five games and although they have a tough run of fixtures to end the season they are still in the hunt for European qualification. Some big players have recently returned from injury for Roberto De Zerbi and although his future is looking uncertain as big clubs circle to hire the Italian coach this summer, the Seagulls look like they'll continue to move on up with or without RDZ.

Arsenal are moving in the right direction and have been since the start of 2024 as they've won nine and drawn one of their 10 Premier League games in this calendar year. Mikel Arteta rotated his lineup heavily against Luton on Wednesday but the Gunners took care of business with a comfortable 2-0 win as the likes of Nelson, Smith Rowe, Partey, Zinchenko and Trossard were all handed starts and stood tall. Arsenal play ahead of Liverpool this weekend so this is a chance to put some extra pressure on Jurgen Klopp's side as the title race intensifies.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday (April 6)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Brighton focus, team news

Brighton have so many quality players and Pascal Gross is the man who knits it altogether. He has had an incredible season in midfield and with Joao Pedro making his eagerly-anticipated return from injury, Brighton's attack will have extra positivity and cutting edge about it this weekend.

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Billy Gilmour (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (knock)

Arsenal focus, team news

We could see more rotation from Arteta as Arsenal will have one eye on their huge UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at home against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. It's likely Rice, Jorginho, Saka and Jesus will all start but the players who came in against Luton did their job superbly

OUT: Jurrien Timber (ACL)