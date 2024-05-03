Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Adam Lallana is the latest addition to Brighton's lengthy injury list.

James Milner, Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Evan Ferguson, Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March, Jan Paul van Hecke and Kauro Mitoma all remain out.

Aston Villa may have goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez available again following a hamstring issue.

Alex Moreno and Youri Tielemans will also be assessed, while Nicolo Zaniolo returned from injury as a substitute against Olympiacos on Thursday.

Head-to-head

Albion's most recent top-flight home victory against Villa was 1-0 in December 1980.

Aston Villa could win six consecutive league games against a single opponent for the first time since doing so against local rivals Birmingham City between 2005-10.

Brighton have lost the past five Premier League meetings by an aggregate score of 14-3.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Danny Welbeck 's next start will be his 200th in the Premier League.

Joao Pedro is without a goal in his last five appearances in all competitions.

The only goal they have scored in their last five league outings was an own goal by Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric in a 1-1 draw.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have failed to score in eight league matches in 2024, more than any other team.

The Seagulls could concede three or more goals in three consecutive league fixtures for the first time since 2011 when they were in the Championship.

Brighton's only victory in their last nine Premier League games was 1-0 against Nottingham Forest in March (D3, L5).

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past four Premier League games (W2, D2). Unai Emery's side have led by two goals in each of those matches.

They need just three more points to reach 70 this season, which would be their highest tally in the top flight since 1989-90.

The Villans have scored 73 league goals, their most in a top-flight season and one more than in their title-winning campaign in 1980-81.

Morgan Rogers has scored three goals and provided an assist in his last five league matches.

Ollie Watkins has six goals in four Premier League appearances against Brighton, more than he has scored against any other opposition in the division.

Watkins has six goals and two assists across his last five away league outings.