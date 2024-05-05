Brighton 1-0 Aston Villa: Analysis

[Getty Images]

It has been a tough week for Aston Villa after the loss to Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final before being put to the sword by Brighton.

A win for Unai Emery's side would have put them one Tottenham loss away from their Champions League spot being confirmed, but Spurs now have a slight chance to turn the heat up.

After the tremendous win away at Arsenal two weeks ago, Villa have let a two goal lead slip against Chelsea and have come away from the south coast with nothing.

Emery's men have played a game more than Spurs and things could become closer than the Spaniard would have liked as Villa look to secure their play in Europe's elite competition for the first time since 1983.

One last push needed for Villa to cap off this magnificent season.