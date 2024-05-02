Brian Kelly thinks LSU’s defense is ready for big step forward in 2024

LSU had arguably the nation’s best offense in 2023.

With a Heisman-winning quarterback in Jayden Daniels and a pair of first-round draft pick receivers in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., it was the most loaded skill position group we’ve seen in Baton Rouge excluding 2019.

But in spite of that, LSU regressed from 10 regular season wins to nine, and the defense is a major reason for that. It was one of the worst in college football last season, ranking 105th in total defense and 78th in scoring defense.

Coach Brian Kelly is under no illusions about the fact that the defense was a limiting factor in 2023.

“If we could’ve played any semblance of defense (last season), we’re in the playoffs,” he said, according to Blake Toppmeyer of USA TODAY Sports.

However, Kelly said that he thinks the team is now built on a solid enough foundation to compete for a national title, and he expects improvements on that side of the ball in 2024.

“It won’t be elite yet,” Kelly said, “but I think it’s getting to the point where it can complement our offense. It didn’t complement our offense last year.”

LSU opted for a change at defensive coordinator after last season. Matt House was fired and replaced by Missouri’s Blake Baker, who was previously a linebackers coach at LSU under Ed Orgeron.

That change, paired with the altered usage of players like Harold Perkins, is expected to make a difference. Perkins was an impactful player as a true freshman playing off the edge, but a move to inside linebacker last season limited his production considerably.

Perkins has now moved to weakside linebacker ahead of a season where he faces lofty expectations.

“We’re going to need our best players to play their best football,” Kelly said. “Harold Perkins is going to have to be an impact player.”

The Tigers still have some apparent holes on the defensive side of the ball, particularly at the interior of the defensive line and in the defensive backfield. Kelly and the staff have been in the mix for several defensive tackle transfer targets and could also look to add cornerback depth.

LSU’s defense still faces a few questions, and it’s hard to have as much faith in that group as there is in the offense. But if the defense can take a step forward this season, LSU could make the jump from good to great, even without Daniels and Co.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire