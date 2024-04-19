Brett Veach: Uncertainty about Rashee Rice doesn't necessarily complicate draft plans

If Rashee Rice plays all or most of this season, he likely will be the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver. But if he doesn't, the Chiefs will need somebody else to fill that role.

Rice's future is uncertain following his arrest on eight felony charges for starting a multi-car crash while speeding on a Dallas highway last month. He faces possible NFL punishment.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach was asked Friday whether that affects the team's approach to the draft.

"I don’t know if it does just because I think we have a lot of needs," Veach said, via NFL.com. "It's one of those things that you go into every draft, you can look at our roster and short of quarterback, maybe linebacker, I think there's needs on the offensive line for sure, guard/center depth, competition at left tackle. Receiver, there is a need. Cornerback we just lost [L'Jarius] Sneed. We do have some young guys. We do have Nazeeh Johnson coming back but corners are hard to find. We could probably throw safety in there, too, because I think we really like Chamarri Conner and [Bryan] Cook and [Justin] Reid.

"It's one of those scenarios where there're a lot of positions that would make sense for us and again, you start at the O-line, D-line and receiver positions. It's a long season and depth is super important to us and also guys' contracts do run out. Anytime you [can] get a player who can come in here and challenge for a starting position right away, I think you go in that direction."

The Chiefs find some solace in the one-year deal they signed receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown to earlier this offseason. They also have Justin Waston, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney at the position.

Rice, though, is the team's top option after leading the Chiefs' wide receivers with 938 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 receptions last season as a rookie. The Chiefs are better with him than without him.

"Like every year, whether it's free agency or the draft, if there's an opportunity to add a playmaker for Pat [Mahomes], we're always going to be looking for those options," Veach said. "[We] played it out, so to speak, at some other positions. I think we were lucky that Hollywood's situation played out the way it did.

"I think he's going to be a great one-year addition for us and he's going to set himself up nicely moving forward. I think we're excited and like I said, every year is different and unique. I think with the resources we had available, we maximized what we can do this offseason."