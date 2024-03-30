Brentford vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Brentford host Manchester United this evening as Erik ten Hag’s side look to show their latest positive result was no flash in the pan.

Too often this season, the Red Devils have slipped on a banana skin just as they threatened to build some serious momentum for a push towards qualifying for the Champions League.

However, after back-to-back wins including a triumphant FA Cup beating of Liverpool, they find themselves only six points off fifth place - which could very well deliver them back to Europe’s top table.

Up next are a Brentford team only five points off the Premier League relegation zone after losing to lowly Burnley before the international break.

Thomas Frank’s Bees have won just two of their last 17 games in all competitions.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The match will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Scott McTominay was the hero as United beat Brentford in October (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Brentford vs Manchester United team news

Keane Lewis-Potter will likely replace the suspended Sergio Reguilon while Ethan Pinnock could be fit to make his return to the defence.

Bryan Mbeumo is in line for a first Brentford start since December after making his comeback from an ankle injury before the break.

For United, there are question marks over the fitness of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Casemiro while Lisandro Martinez could make his return from injury.

Amad Diallo is suspended following his red card for celebrating his winning goal past Liverpool. Antony and Mason Mount are pushing for starts after positive cameos off the bench in that game.

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction

The Bees’ terrible run of form is showing little sign of righting itself and, although United remain dogged by inconsistencies, they are the favourites in west London.

Man United to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Since the Bees’ return to the top flight, they have lost four of five meetings with United - although they won this fixture 4-0 at the start of last season.

Brentford wins: 6

Man Utd wins: 10

Draws: 2

Brentford vs Manchester United match odds

Brentford: 21/10

Man Utd: 6/5

Draw: 14/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).