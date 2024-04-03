Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

Brentford FC 0 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

21:33

Not the most spectacular of games tonight, with both sides claiming a point from a 0-0 draw. That point will be more important to Brentford, looking anxiously over their shoulder at their relegation rivals, than to Brighton, who really should have done better given their dominance. Brentford looked tired throughout, probably thanks to their exertions at the weekend, although they did well to frustrate the Seagulls’ attack. Brighton controlled much of the game, only occasionally looking vulnerable on the break, having 67 per cent possession and the stronger xG of 1.11 to the Bees’ 0.50. Injury time in both halves provided the game’s main talking points: Brighton were denied an extremely weak shout for a penalty at the end of the first, while Welbeck’s extremely near miss in the dying throes of the game added some late drama (and really should have snatched all three points). Brentford take on Aston Villa next, while Brighton face current leaders Arsenal. Thanks for reading!

21:25

FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION.

21:25

Free-kick for Brentford in Brighton's half. Flekken launches it but van Hecke cuts a touch on it before any Brentford shirt can. And that's the last action of the game!

21:24

HUGE chance for Brighton again! Welbeck has really threatened late on, he's got far too much pace for the Brentford defence as he cuts through - but his strike from the outside of his boot just skims past the far post! That really should have been the winner.

21:23

Gross' corner again comes to naught as Welbeck nods his delivery wide.

21:21

Three minutes added on here - any late drama to come?

21:21

Moder takes a touch at the edge of Brentford's box but it clatters off a Bees player. Toney and van Hecke then come down on top of each other in a tangle. A load of Brentford players get in the way of Welbeck, Lamptey and then Pedro in quick succession in the hosts' box and it's a Brighton corner.

21:20

Enciso dithers over a throw-in. Long ball from Verbruggen rolls limply away from everyone and Flekken hoofs it away. I can't really tell if either side are actually trying to win this.

21:18

Ajer makes a brilliant block to deny Welbeck! His high touch bounces off Ajer and that was a really crucial intervention - the clearest-cut chance of this half for either side.

21:17

More subs: Veltman is hooked for Moder for Brighton.

21:17

Jensen's throw-ins come to an end as he's replaced by Onyeka.

21:16

Brentford are trying to build towards something here - they did well to work that ball and Jensen takes another long throw-in. Dunk makes the vital stoppage again, heading the ball back to Verbruggen.

21:14

There's a short break in play while we watch one of Brighton's players put a boot back on. Jensen takes a throw-in towards the near post but it's knocked on and Brighton clear.

21:14

Enciso gets some decent power on a shot, teed up by Gross, but it lands safely in Flekken's gloves. Mbeumo gets on a long ball from his own penalty area but under pressure from Lamptey it rolls out.

21:11

Now Veltman drives down the right for Brighton. Baleba and Igor take the pace out of the attack and that gives Brentford time to regroup, sinking deep once again. Igor spins a left-footed strike well clear of the goal.

21:09

Reguilon breaks and drives forward, Toney gets it to Damsgaard but there's no one pressing into the box. Every time Brentford win the ball there's no one making the run forward to receive it.

21:07

Janelt goes into the book.

21:07

Mbeumo - with almost his first touch of the game - tries to break the deadlock but is closed down in the box.

21:04

Substitution Simon Kofi Adingra Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey

21:04

Substitution Facundo Valentín Buonanotte Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck

21:04

Brentford are caught out of position, Enciso cuts through and puts in a long-range effort - his first since coming on - but it drifts wide.

21:04

Substitution Yoane Wissa Bileko Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo

21:04

Substitution Keane William Lewis-Potter Sergio Reguilón Rodríguez

21:03

Damsgaard has been a positive influence for Brentford so far, now he wins them a corner. Ajer takes it but Baleba heads it back in the direction of the corner flag. Now Janelt chucks in a cross but Jensen kicks it tamely out for a goal kick.

20:59

It's central and about 25 yards out, Toney gets some decent power on it but nowhere near enough precision. Over the wall and into the stands.

20:59

Brentford are pushing forward now, with Damsgaard crossing in from the right, and van Hecke just catches Janelt on the foot, bringing him down. Free-kick for Brentford in a strong position - Toney will fancy this one...

20:58

Brighton are having 75 per cent possession at the moment - will that substitution make a difference? No sign of Mbuemo now despite him having a chat with Frank a few minutes ago.

20:58

Brilliant defending again from Dunk, who heads the ball clear from goal just yards out.

20:56

Substitution Adam David Lallana Julio César Enciso Espínola

20:54

Substitution Yehor Yarmoliuk Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard

20:54

Much-missed striker is receiving instructions from Frank on the sideline - but no, Damsgaard looks to be the player coming on. A cross reaches Adingra on the left of Brentford's box but his long-range effort just skims the top of the bar!

20:53

Toney knocks it through for Wissa, who squares it back to the England international in a central position just yards from goal, but he gets in a tangle with Igor and is judged to have fouled him.

20:53

Veltman takes a dreadful touch on a long pass from Baleba and allows himself to be dispossessed far too easily. To make matters worse he immediately concedes a free-kick by shoving over a Brentford shirt over.

20:50

The home side have faded after that more lively start to this half, with order restored and Brighton well on top. Frank appears to be considering changes on the touchline.

20:49

Brentford are far too cautious when they do have the ball and rarely have bodies further up the pitch to receive their rare passes forward. Brighton again reclaim possession but Lallana's cross skies over the bar.

20:47

Igor and Adingra pass the ball between them, hovering on the far left approaching Brentford's box, as the Bees move further and further back towards their goal. Eventually Brentford clear it but - story of this game so far - Brighton snatch possession back.

20:44

Adingra makes a meal of a turn on the edge of the box and Roerslev robs him, but no Brentford player is nearby and Brighton regain possession. From the edge of the box Gross fires in a cross but it's a tame effort that Flekken easily gets his gloves to.

20:44

Yellow Card Facundo Valentín Buonanotte

20:42

Zanka and Pedro have a clash of heads trying to get the ball. No harm done, it appears. Toney tries to tee up Wissa in the centre but Dunk does very well to close it down; Lewis-Potter then has a go from range but Verbruggen collects easily.

20:40

Veltman fires over! A much more action-packed start to this half than the last, that's for sure.

20:38

Collins presses forward but Yarmoliuk is robbed at the back post. Toney is then brought down in the box and there are instant shouts for a penalty! No dice. Brentford coming out strong here - but so do Brighton, as van Hecke and Igor both have a go down the other end.

20:37

KICK-OFF: BRENTFORD 0-0 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION. Back underway at the Gtech Community Stadium.

20:32

What's in store for us next? Hopefully both managers' half-time talks will make their players bring the fireworks in this next 45 minutes, and we'll see if that late penalty confusion fires up the visitors. Brighton have made 128 passes in the final third but only had three shots on target, while Brentford have only had 10 shots in the opposition box so far - they had 84 over the whole game against Manchester United at the weekend. More of THAT, please, and maybe some goals too.

20:26

Well, it hasn’t been the most dazzling half of football, that’s for sure. It’s goalless at the break, with Brighton dominating possession by 65 per cent to Brentford’s 35 per cent, but both sides have struggled for quality in front of goal. The hosts have the better xG, 0.45 compared to the Seagulls’ 0.28, and had the best chance through Wissa early on – but his counterattack could only reach the side-netting. Adingra and Pedro have threatened for Brighton, but overall this has been a fairly cagey half. The potential for late drama was quelled after Dunk was adjudged to have fouled Wissa before being fouled himself during a Brighton corner in injury time, annulling shouts for a penalty. Sigh of relief for Brentford at the whistle.

20:21

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION.

20:21

A pull-back in the box stops Dunk in his effort to win the header, by the looks of things. VAR check over: Dunk actually gets a telling off for shoving Wissa before that pull-back, so no penalty given. It would have been extremely harsh for the home side, that's for sure.

20:20

Oh, we have a VAR check - Dunk and Wissa both think they've been pushed in the box.

20:19

One minute added on. Baleba takes a punt from the edge of the box and Flekken dives for it, just about getting his fingers to it. It might have been going wide anyway but he'll be disappointed to not close that down completely. The resulting Brighton corner ends with Adingra taking another speculative shot straight at the Bees keeper.

20:17

Baleba catches Jensen from behind and there's a brief pause in play for him to get off the turf. The camera pans to a pair of fans, one wearing a giant bee costume and the other a beekeeper outfit - no prizes for guessing who they support. Flekken takes a free kick in Brighton's half but Verbruggen gets to it without too much trouble.

20:14

Lallana drives forward and strikes a lovely ball towards goal but it's just wide of the post! Frustrating again for Brighton.

20:14

Collins and Toney between them get that corner clear and back down the other end, but Brighton still have possession. Pedro gets the better of Ajer down the far sideline and drives forward but Flekken again isn't troubled by it.

20:13

Igor chucks in a cross but it deflects off Ajer for a Brighton corner. Flekken reaches out for a fingertip save under intense pressure from Pedro and has to scramble quickly to his feet with the ball still in play. The ball deflects off Collins for another Brighton corner.

20:11

Wissa hasn't had anything to show his efforts so far but you can't fault him for trying, trying to close down Dunk at the back, who doesn't panic, and just about keeping the ball in play but straight to Verbruggen. Now Wissa slides a cross in at a sharp angle to save the ball going behind but Toney can't get to it. Offside anyway.

20:08

Van Hecke wins a corner for the visitors. Gross plays a short pass to Lallana, who fires into the box but there are no Brighton players in sight. Collins heads it clear but only as far as Buonanotte, who fires a cross acres wide of the far post. Not the best corner routine from Brighton.

20:06

Buonanotte now has a go: he gets a clean touch on Lallana's pass from the left edge of the box but again fires it straight at Flekken.

20:06

Toney cuts inside van Hecke but slightly loses his footing and is a bit too hasty, misfiring his shot straight at Verbruggen. Down the other end Joao Pedro sets up a brilliant chance, miles away from any defender, but doesn't get enough power on it and Flekken catches safely.

20:04

We're back camped in Brentford's penalty area. Adingra and Pedro are trying to make something work but the Bees defence are stubbornly clinging to them.

20:02

Brentford pushing forward now! Jensen drives down the left and ducks between the Brighton defence but Verburggen gets his fingertips to it! That's the first real action of the game for the visitors' keeper.

20:01

Toney puts in a smart challenge to win a free-kick for the hosts, but somewhere in the buildup Janelt went down on the ground clutching his hamstring. Lewis-Potter is robbed down the far left sideline and not happy about it.

19:58

Toney chests it down to Jensen but what looks like a potential push forward ends up back with the Brentford centre-backs.

19:56

Adingra knocks a cross into the centre for Joao Pedro but the angle on his header is just too high and it's up and over the bar. The Brazilian has been a constant presence in the Brentford box so far on his first appearance since returning from injury.

19:54

Gross makes a smart pass to Pedro near the Brentford penalty area but he can't keep it under pressure. Brighton are pushing forward again - Pedro wins it back down the right near the post and although Brentford defend it, the visitors keep coming. They've had 62 per cent of possession so far. Gross eventually decides to have a punt from range but it's way over the bar.

19:52

Brentford have a free kick in their half, Flekken to take. It soars over all his teammates into the gloves of Verbruggen.

19:50

Brentford have a free-kick in Brighton's half and Jensen knocks a very unadventurous pass square to Janelt, who launches a proper cross forward. It makes its way into the box eventually but there isn't really any zest in the Brentford attack so far, beyond that Wissa chance earlier.

19:48

Brentford are showing their quality on the counter-attack here - Wissa, who has been a lively presence for them so far, tries to find some space for a run in Brighton's half but the Seagulls get bodies up the pitch and the danger is smothered.

19:45

Gross crosses to Veltman at the far post but his effort is fairly tame and it's an easy save for Flekken.

19:44

HUGE chance for Brentford! With their first break of the game Jensen and Lewis-Potter drive forwards as the volume ratchets up. Lewis-Potter squares to Wissa but he hits the side-netting! Brighton were cut open at the back there and Brentford took full advantage.

19:41

Gross volleys in to Joao Pedro from the left but the Brazilian is caught awkwardly in between the Brentford defence and kicks it behind. Brentford have a goal kick.

19:39

Joao Pedro tries to dink the ball between a couple of defenders but ends up on the turf. Brighton are probing now, their pace and fluidity causing Brentford a couple of problems so far.

19:37

A fairly low-key start to this one. Ajer makes a sliding tackle on a Brighton advance down the left-hand side to avert any potential danger.

19:34

Brighton with an early spell of possession. Adingra tries to break but Dunk repossesses the ball quickly.

19:33

KICK-OFF: BRENTFORD V BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION. We've had a rousing rendition of Hey Jude and now Brighton get us underway.

19:31

The teams are out on the pitch and we’ll be underway shortly!

19:31

Roberto de Zerbi makes four changes to the Brighton line-up which started their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Easter Sunday. Incidentally, that makes 114 line-up changes over this whole season, more than any other side. Top scorer Joao Pedro returns from injury, while Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte and Adam Lallana also come in. Julio Enciso is also back from an injury and makes the bench, as do Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder, Danny Welbeck and Pervis Estupinan.

19:27

After Saturday’s impressive performance in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United, Thomas Frank names an unchanged Brentford squad. It means Bryan Mbeumo is still waiting for his first start since December, when he sustained an ankle injury in the reverse fixture against Brighton. Sergio Reguilon is also on the bench after serving a ban.

19:22

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION SUBS: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Danny Welbeck, Pervis Estupinan, Odeluga Offiah, Cameron Peupion, Mark O'Mahony.

19:22

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio; Pascal Gross, Carlos Baleba; Adam Lallana, Facundo Buonanotte, Simon Adingra; Joao Pedro.

19:17

BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Neal Maupay, Sergio Reguilon, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Mikeel Damsgaard, Shandon Baptiste, Kim Ji-Soo.

19:17

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Zanka, Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins; Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Keane Lewis-Potter; Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.

19:12

Brighton aren’t exactly in the best form either: they’ve won just three of their last 17 away games against Brentford and one of their last 10 on the road – but a win tonight would see them back in the European places. In positive news for Brentford, their opposition tonight are winless in all six of their Premier League trips to London sides this season and have failed to score in half of those visits. The Seagulls are currently ninth, three points behind seventh-placed West Ham.

19:07

Brentford managed to rescue a last-gasp point against Manchester United at the weekend but are far from secure at 15th in the league, sitting just five points above the drop zone as it stands. They had 31 shots, a whopping 84 touches in the opposition box and an xG of 3.29 in that game but only scored the one goal – can Toney, who has scored three in his last two games against Brighton, change that? The Bees have won just one of their five Premier League games against Brighton, though it was a 2-0 win in this exact fixture last season so they’ll be looking to replicate that performance tonight.

19:03

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion.

18:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

19:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.