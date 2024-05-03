Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales headlines 2024 PFL 6 in South Dakota

The second half of the PFL’s 2024 season wraps up in late June with welterweights and featherweights on the card in South Dakokta.

For the first time, the promotion will touch town at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. That venue has been used in the past by Bellator before the PFL purchased it this past fall. PFL 2024, Week 6 is set for June 28.

In the main event, 2022 featherweight winner Brendan Loughnane (28-5) takes on former Bellator standout Justin Gonzales (14-4). Loughnane missed the playoffs in 2023, but got back on track in his first regular season bout with a first-round knockout of Pedro Carvalho for 6 points. Gonzales was on the wrong end of a knockout loss to Gabriel Braga, but still could make the postseason with a stoppage win.

In the co-main event, former Bellator interim welterweight champion Logan Storley (15-3) will try to rebound from an upset knockout loss to Shamil Musaev in Chicago two weeks ago when he takes on Laureano Staropoli (13-6), who has no points in the standings, either.

The 2024 PFL 6 lineup includes:

Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales

Logan Storley vs. Laureano Staropoli

Magomed Umalatov vs. Brennan Ward

Gabriel Braga vs. Bubba Jenkins

Murad Ramazanov vs. Shamil Musaev

Timur Khizriev vs. Enrique Barzola

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Kai Kamaka vs. Pedro Carvalho

Don Madge vs. Neiman Gracie

Adam Borics vs. Brett Johns

Zach Juusola vs. Luca Poclit

Jordan Oliver vs. Isaiah Hokit

