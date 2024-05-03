Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales headlines 2024 PFL 6 in South Dakota
The second half of the PFL’s 2024 season wraps up in late June with welterweights and featherweights on the card in South Dakokta.
For the first time, the promotion will touch town at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. That venue has been used in the past by Bellator before the PFL purchased it this past fall. PFL 2024, Week 6 is set for June 28.
In the main event, 2022 featherweight winner Brendan Loughnane (28-5) takes on former Bellator standout Justin Gonzales (14-4). Loughnane missed the playoffs in 2023, but got back on track in his first regular season bout with a first-round knockout of Pedro Carvalho for 6 points. Gonzales was on the wrong end of a knockout loss to Gabriel Braga, but still could make the postseason with a stoppage win.
In the co-main event, former Bellator interim welterweight champion Logan Storley (15-3) will try to rebound from an upset knockout loss to Shamil Musaev in Chicago two weeks ago when he takes on Laureano Staropoli (13-6), who has no points in the standings, either.
The 2024 PFL 6 lineup includes:
Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales
Logan Storley vs. Laureano Staropoli
Magomed Umalatov vs. Brennan Ward
Gabriel Braga vs. Bubba Jenkins
Murad Ramazanov vs. Shamil Musaev
Timur Khizriev vs. Enrique Barzola
Goiti Yamauchi vs. Andrey Koreshkov
Kai Kamaka vs. Pedro Carvalho
Don Madge vs. Neiman Gracie
Adam Borics vs. Brett Johns
Zach Juusola vs. Luca Poclit
Jordan Oliver vs. Isaiah Hokit
