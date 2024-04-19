Breer: Patriots ‘inquired' about A.J. Brown trade with Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown sent social media into a frenzy on Thursday afternoon after changing his profile picture to a photo of New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, with many fans seeing the profile update as a possible hint that he could be on the move.

After noticing the controversy that had been created by a simple profile picture change, Brown cleared the air with a post on X, stating that he changed his picture after being motivated by Brady's dominant career, which he was reminded of after recently watching The Dynasty documentary on Apple TV+. Brown also notably grew up as a Patriots fan.

TB12 is my favorite player ever.

I watch the dynasty and it brought back some memories from my childhood.

Go look up what he did in 2015 when he was doubted/ disrespected.

Yeah I see the disrespect.

Motivated … yes. That’s it

I Did not think changing my pfp to the greatest… — AJ BROWN (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2024

Patriots fans shouldn't get excited over Brown's profile pic change.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Thursday on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition, which you can watch in the video player above, that the Patriots have in fact inquired about the Pro Bowl receiver but were told he was not available.

"Philadelphia has gotten inquiries on A.J. Brown," Breer said, later confirming that the Patriots were one of the inquiring teams. "They have shut them all down and told other teams that he is not available."

The Patriots had a chance to draft Brown in 2019, but they decided to select Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry with the last pick in the first round. The Titans ended up taking Brown in the second round. Tennessee traded him to the Eagles in 2022.

Last October, an interview from 2020 resurfaced where Brown claimed to have cried when the Patriots passed on him in the draft in favor of Harry.

"I left everybody at the house and went home," Brown said. "I went in the closet and cried my eyes out."

The 26-year-old star tallied a career-high 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Eagles last season.