Breaking: Two Lakers test positive for the coronavirus

Two players on the Lakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team confirmed Thursday.

Lakers players, who took the test Wednesday if they wanted one, got the results Thursday.

The Lakers had 14 players tested for the coronavirus virus at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo. All of them stayed in their cars during the testing that took about 10 seconds.

The Lakers offered players tests after four Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the virus, with only injured All-Star Kevin Durant saying he had contracted the virus.

The Lakers played the Nets on March 10 at Staples Center in both team's final games before the suspension of the season.

The team released the following statement:

"Following four Brooklyn Nets players testing positive for COVID-19, because Los Angeles Lakers’ players were exposed to them during our game against the Nets on March 10, our team physicians and public health officials recommended coronavirus testing for the players.

"We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.

"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team.

"The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery."

When the Lakers had their test done, a doctor inserted a long swab inside their nose and twisted it to gather the sample.

None of the Lakers’ coaches were tested.

Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Detroit’s Christian Wood and Durant are the only players whose names have been made public for testing positive for the coronavirus.