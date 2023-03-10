Breaking: Panthers trade up with Bears for number one overall pick

It has long been suspected that the Bears would trade out of the number one overall pick. And now that trade has happened. With the Panthers trading up to the top pick for a haul of draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Bears acquire WR DJ Moore, 2023 No. 9 overall pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick in trade with Panthers. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/JAkVa0sWhD — NFL (@NFL) March 10, 2023

The reason the Bears were prime for trading out of the top spot is because they already drafted their QB of the future two years ago when they selected Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick.

It left it open that some QB needy team would want to move up to that spot to have their pick of the QB’s in this draft.

At pick 9, the Panthers were facing the very real possibility none of the top four QBs in this draft would still be there when they picked.

Now it’s the QB needy Raiders at pick 7 who face that very real possibility.

