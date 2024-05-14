Breaking – Miron Gurman schedules a Rutgers football official visit

Miron Gurman, offered by Rutgers football on Monday, has already set-up an official visit to the program.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Gurman told Rutgers Wire that he will be taking an official visit to the Big Ten program the weekend of May 31. Rutgers is his first Power Five offer.

A 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end from Spencerport High School (Spencerport, New York), the offer from Rutgers sees them join a recruitment that also includes Buffalo, UConn and Toledo.

Offered by Rutgers as a defensive end, Gurman as plays as a tight end. He is also a forward on the Spencerport varsity basketball team.

Rutgers football joins an official visit list for Gurman that includes UConn on the weekend of June 7 and then Toledo the following weekend.

“Rutgers is a great school and I’m excited to see…and meet the players and staff,” Gurman told Rutgers Wire on Tuesday morning. “(I want) To talk the players about it is to be a part of the team.”

Gurman is a physically strong and imposing edge rusher. At the high school level, he is dominant and with his explosive and strength can get into the backfield easily.

He has no timetable for a commitment decision.

