Breaking: Jaelyne Matthews is set to take his Rutgers football official visit in June
Rutgers football will be hosting Jaelyne Matthews in June for an official visit.
The four-star offensive lineman, a member of the 2025 recruiting class, received his first offer from Rutgers as a freshman. Matthews had committed to Penn State last year but re-opened his recruitment in September.
He is an offensive tackle for Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey). Matthews will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game this January on ESPN.
In early December, Matthews cut down his recruitment to a top nine that included: Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas and Ohio State.
He is ranked the sixth-best recruit in New Jersey and the No. 24 offensive tackle in the nation:
I will be taking my official visit to Rutgers June 7🪓@RivalsDylanCC @RivalsFriedman @RivalsRichie @jgsusanjr pic.twitter.com/wWBaWdUPn6
— Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) February 19, 2024
Rutgers currently has three commits in their 2025 class. Two of the commits are from New Jersey in linebacker Talibi Kaba (a three-star who is the No. 12 player in New Jersey) and Jayden Elijah (a three-star offensive lineman who held offers from Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M).
Matthews praised the commitment of Elijah to Rutgers in a social media post last week.