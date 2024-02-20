Breaking: Jaelyne Matthews is set to take his Rutgers football official visit in June

Rutgers football will be hosting Jaelyne Matthews in June for an official visit.

The four-star offensive lineman, a member of the 2025 recruiting class, received his first offer from Rutgers as a freshman. Matthews had committed to Penn State last year but re-opened his recruitment in September.

He is an offensive tackle for Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey). Matthews will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game this January on ESPN.

In early December, Matthews cut down his recruitment to a top nine that included: Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas and Ohio State.

He is ranked the sixth-best recruit in New Jersey and the No. 24 offensive tackle in the nation:

Rutgers currently has three commits in their 2025 class. Two of the commits are from New Jersey in linebacker Talibi Kaba (a three-star who is the No. 12 player in New Jersey) and Jayden Elijah (a three-star offensive lineman who held offers from Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M).

Matthews praised the commitment of Elijah to Rutgers in a social media post last week.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire