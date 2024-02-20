Advertisement

Breaking: Jaelyne Matthews is set to take his Rutgers football official visit in June

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read

Rutgers football will be hosting Jaelyne Matthews in June for an official visit.

The four-star offensive lineman, a member of the 2025 recruiting class, received his first offer from Rutgers as a freshman. Matthews had committed to Penn State last year but re-opened his recruitment in September.

He is an offensive tackle for Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey). Matthews will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game this January on ESPN.

In early December, Matthews cut down his recruitment to a top nine that included: Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas and Ohio State.

He is ranked the sixth-best recruit in New Jersey and the No. 24 offensive tackle in the nation:

 

Rutgers currently has three commits in their 2025 class. Two of the commits are from New Jersey in linebacker Talibi Kaba (a three-star who is the No. 12 player in New Jersey) and Jayden Elijah (a three-star offensive lineman who held offers from Florida StateGeorgia, Kentucky, MichiganPenn StateTennesseeTexas A&M).

Matthews praised the commitment of Elijah to Rutgers in a social media post last week.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire