BREAKING: Colts trade down in fifth round with Philadelphia

After accumulating two additional picks from Carolina on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts had three picks in the fifth round.

At pick 142, they selected Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould. Then, at pick 151, they took Missouri safety/linebacker Jaylon Carlies. Quickly back on the clock at 155, GM Chris Ballard decided to trade back to pick 164 with the Eagles.

In return for dropping down to pick 164, the Colts also received pick 201 from Philadelphia in the sixth round.

According to the Rich Hill trade value chart, the Colts benifitted more so than the Eagles from making this trade. That net difference of four points that the Colts gained, is the equivalent on the Rich Hill chart to the 204th selection.

Colts receive: Picks 164 (10) and 201 (5) = 15

Eagles receive: Pick 155 (11) = 11

If the Colts don’t make any more trades, they will finish the draft with nine picks, two more than what they began with. As of now, they have three more picks at 164, 201, and 234.

