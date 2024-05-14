Breakdown on Jared Goff’s new contract with the Detroit Lions

As expected, the Detroit Lions agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Jared Goff on Monday. The contract is a 4-year extension worth $212 million dollars.

Details on Lions QB Jared Goff's four-year, $212 million extension … • $73 million signing bonus.

• $125 million over the first two years.

• $165 million over the first three years.

• $57 million in 2028, which is an option year. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 14, 2024

While it’s a lot of money with a lot of guarantees, it’s the going rate for quarterbacks. Especially the quarterbacks that win football games and that’s exactly what Jared Goff has been doing. Over Goff’s last 27 games, he’s gone 20-7 and he helped get the Lions their first Division Championship since 1992. Additionally, he helped get the Lions to the NFC Championship game.

Plenty of zip from Jared Goff on this throw. Nice job by him to find an opening to Josh Reynolds. Also, Reynolds does a nice job after the catch. #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/iIL2gxXY59 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 18, 2024

Sure, some people will say that “QB wins” don’t matter but it sure feels like the organizations in the NFL value those wins. Especially since if a quarterback isn’t winning football games, he tends to lose his job as a starter in the NFL.

Whether you love or hate Goff as a quarterback and the new contract extension he received, you can’t deny that he deserved a new deal. He was dealt to Detroit and was essentially written off as a player in this league. Three years later and he’s rejuvenated the city of Detroit, the Lions football team and most importantly, his career. Cheers to several more years of chanting the name, Jared Goff! Jared Goff! Jared Goff!

