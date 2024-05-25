Advertisement

Braxton Garrett throws first big league shutout, leads Marlins past the Diamondbacks 3-0

david brandt
·3 min read
  • Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett, right, celebrates after his complete baseball game shutout against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, left, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    1/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett, right, celebrates after his complete baseball game shutout against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, left, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    2/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Jake Burger, left, gets a high-five from Marlins' Braxton Garrett, right, after Burger scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    3/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Jake Burger, left, gets a high-five from Marlins' Braxton Garrett, right, after Burger scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    4/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker watches the action on the field during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    5/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker watches the action on the field during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., right, steps out of the way of an inside pitch as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, left, tries to control the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    6/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., right, steps out of the way of an inside pitch as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, left, tries to control the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) gets a visit on the mound from Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    7/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) gets a visit on the mound from Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, front left, tags out Miami Marlins' Nick Gordon, right, who was attempting to steal third as umpire James Hoye, back left, looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    8/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, front left, tags out Miami Marlins' Nick Gordon, right, who was attempting to steal third as umpire James Hoye, back left, looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center, reacts after being called out on strikes by umpire Rob Drake, left, as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, right, chases down the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    9/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center, reacts after being called out on strikes by umpire Rob Drake, left, as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, right, chases down the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Jake Burger, right, celebrates with teammate Nick Fortes (4) after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    10/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Jake Burger, right, celebrates with teammate Nick Fortes (4) after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, left, throws to Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker, right, to get Miami Marlins' Tim Anderson out during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    11/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, left, throws to Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker, right, to get Miami Marlins' Tim Anderson out during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Nick Gordon, right, celebrates after a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammate Otto Lopez (61) after a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    12/12

    Marlins Diamondbacks Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Nick Gordon, right, celebrates after a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammate Otto Lopez (61) after a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
PHOENIX (AP) — Braxton Garrett outdueled Arizona ace Zac Gallen for his first career shutout, Otto Lopez hit a two-run single and the Miami Marlins beat the Diamondbacks 3-0 on Friday night.

The Marlins have won eight of 11 after starting the season 10-31.

Garrett (1-0) had easily his best outing since his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him the first 1 1/2 months of the season. The lefty cruised through the majority of his outing, giving up just four hits while striking out six.

The 26-year-old came into the game with a 10.24 ERA over two starts and watched that number fall all the way to 5.30 after nine scoreless innings.

“It's awesome — I wasn't expecting to do that today,” Garrett said. "But I did expect to start trending upwards. The lines in my last two games weren't great, obviously, but I felt like there was a lot of good in the middle of those games.

“It was just about putting it all together.”

Not only was it Garrett's first MLB shutout, but his first complete game. He threw 95 pitches, retiring Christian Walker on a long fly ball to center for the final out. After Jazz Chisholm Jr. made the catch, Garrett had a broad grin as he walked toward home plate to give catcher Nick Fortes a hearty handshake.

The Marlins have leaned on their pitching during their recent surge, throwing five shutouts over the past nine games.

Lopez gave Miami a 2-0 lead in the second, hitting a hard grounder up the middle that scored Jake Burger and Jesús Sánchez. Burger pushed the advantage to 3-0 in the fourth with a no-doubt solo homer to left that traveled 441 feet and hit off the facade of the second deck.

“We got a couple pitches that we could do something with and we executed on them,” Burger said. “That's the (plan) with aces around the league. If you get a pitch to hit, you've got to execute. If not, they'll eat you alive.”

Burger and Lopez had two hits apiece and Nick Gordon hit a double.

Gallen (5-4) wasn't at his best, but managed to get through seven innings, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk. He struck out five.

“Felt OK in the first, but then from the second to the fifth, I was just kind of grinding out there,” Gallen said. “Didn't feel particularly sharp. ... Just trying to do my job, keep us in it and give us a chance to win.”

Arizona's Ketel Marte had his hitting streak stopped at 21 games after going hitless in four at-bats. Rookie Blaze Alexander had two of the team's four hits.

The game took just 1 hour, 58 minutes.

UP NEXT

The D-backs will start LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.98 ERA) on Saturday night while the Marlins counter with RHP Sixto Sánchez (0-2, 6.41 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB