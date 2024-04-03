Bravettes down Libby 13-3 in softball

Apr. 3—LIBBY — Kaidyn Lake had four hits, including a home run, and Lacie Franklin also homered Tuesday as the Flathead Bravettes beat the Libby Loggers 13-3 in non-conference softball.

The Class AA Bravettes (1-0) ended the game early under the mercy rule thanks to a five-run fourth inning and six more runs in the sixth. That made a winner of Franklin, who allowed four hits and five walks in five innings, fanning five. She helped her own cause with a solo homer in the second inning.

Lake's three-run homer in the fourth put Flathead up 6-1; Mackenzie Brandt, Olivia Nyman and Danika Hennell all doubled in the fifth, with Hennell's shot driving in two and putting the Bravettes up 13-3.

Sawyer VanCamplen had four hits and scored three times for Flathead; Nyman had three hits, drove in three and scored twice; Brandt had three hits and Franklin scored twice.

Lyndee McElmurry had an RBI single in the fourth inning for Libby (1-2); the Loggers' other runs scored on a wild pitch and passed ball.

Thompson Falls-Noxon 17, Eureka 0

EUREKA — Olivia Fitchett threw three perfect innings, fanning two, and Thompson Falls-Noxon combined five hits with 13 walks and four hit batters to mercy rule the Lions Tuesday.

The Bluehawks scored eight runs in both the second and third innings, and every player had at least one run batted in and a run scored. Mackenzie Robinson had three RBIs — two on a bases-loaded single in the second and another with a bases-loaded walk in the third.