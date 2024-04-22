Braves' winning campaign continues in shutout over Dickinson

Apr. 22—DICKINSON — Mandan Braves, currently second in the Western Dakota Association girls soccer standings, are emerging as one of the top contenders for the 2024 season, boasting a formidable four-game winning streak. Their latest victory came against the Dickinson Midgets, resulting in a commanding 13-0 win.

Throughout their winning streak, the Braves have showcased dominant performances, securing shutout victories in each match.

Despite a challenging outing against the formidable Mandan team, the Midgets displayed resilience, with goalkeepers Adrianne Cox and Lauren Selle exhibiting determination between the sticks, tallying a combined total of 14 saves. Cox and Selle each thwarted seven shots on goal, showcasing good agility and quick reflexes.

Mandan wasted no time asserting their dominance, netting eight goals in the first half alone, with the scoring frenzy commencing in the opening minute of the match. Teagan Droll kickstarted the onslaught, finding the back of the net with an assist from Sarah Helderop. The duo continued to wreak havoc, culminating in Helderop's own goal, which sealed the deal for Mandan.

Helderop would play a crucial role on the offense in Mandan's offensive dominance, assisting in 4 goals and notching an additional four goals herself. With a total of seven different players finding the net, Mandan showcased their depth in scoring talent. Milla Ehlis secured a hat trick, while Rylie Kalberer added two goals to the tally.

Kelby Seefeldt and Helderop exhibited exceptional ball control, each scoring unassisted goals to bolster Mandan's commanding lead.

While the Midgets were unable to find the back of the net, they displayed resilience and determination, generating several attacking opportunities and managing four shots on target.

Despite the defeat, the Midgets remain determined to bounce back, showcasing their competitive spirit as they continue to strive for success in the season ahead.