Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 6: Time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch Tuesday
The Atlanta Braves have another chance to clinch their first World Series title since 1995 with Game 6 on Tuesday against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros forced the series back to Houston with a win in Game 5 on Sunday night, overcoming an early 4-0 deficit to cruise to a 9-5 win, Atlanta's first home loss of the postseason.
The Braves still have a 3-2 lead in the series and send ace left-hander Max Fried to the mound in Game 6 to try finishing things off against an Astros lineup that may have woken up with a big game on Tuesday.
If the Astros win Tuesday, Game 7 will be played Wednesday night in Houston.
Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: FoxSports.com or streaming via fuboTV
Starting pitchers: LHP Max Fried, Braves vs. RHP Luis Garcia, Astros
Betting info: SportsBookWire.usatoday.com
What time is World Series Game 6?
First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
What TV channel is World Series Game 6 on?
The game will air on Fox.
How can I live stream World Series Game 6?
You can watch online at FoxSports.com or streaming via fuboTV
Who are the Braves and Astros' starting pitchers?
Braves: LHP Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) – Fried has struglged in his last two starts (NLCS Game 5, World Series Game 2), giving up 11 earned runs in 9.2 innings.
Astros: RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30 ERA)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Series Game 6: Time, TV, live stream for Braves vs Astros