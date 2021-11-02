Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 6: Time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves have another chance to clinch their first World Series title since 1995 with Game 6 on Tuesday against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros forced the series back to Houston with a win in Game 5 on Sunday night, overcoming an early 4-0 deficit to cruise to a 9-5 win, Atlanta's first home loss of the postseason.

The Braves still have a 3-2 lead in the series and send ace left-hander Max Fried to the mound in Game 6 to try finishing things off against an Astros lineup that may have woken up with a big game on Tuesday.

If the Astros win Tuesday, Game 7 will be played Wednesday night in Houston.

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FoxSports.com or streaming via fuboTV

Starting pitchers: LHP Max Fried, Braves vs. RHP Luis Garcia, Astros

Betting info: SportsBookWire.usatoday.com

Jose Altuve slides into second base during Game 5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Series Game 6: Time, TV, live stream for Braves vs Astros