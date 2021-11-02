Breaking News:

Georgia takes top spot in season's first College Football Playoff rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 6: Time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch Tuesday

USA TODAY Sports
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Braves have another chance to clinch their first World Series title since 1995 with Game 6 on Tuesday against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros forced the series back to Houston with a win in Game 5 on Sunday night, overcoming an early 4-0 deficit to cruise to a 9-5 win, Atlanta's first home loss of the postseason.

The Braves still have a 3-2 lead in the series and send ace left-hander Max Fried to the mound in Game 6 to try finishing things off against an Astros lineup that may have woken up with a big game on Tuesday.

If the Astros win Tuesday, Game 7 will be played Wednesday night in Houston.

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FoxSports.com or streaming via fuboTV

Starting pitchers: LHP Max Fried, Braves vs. RHP Luis Garcia, Astros

Betting info: SportsBookWire.usatoday.com

Jose Altuve slides into second base during Game 5.
Jose Altuve slides into second base during Game 5.

What time is World Series Game 6?

First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

What TV channel is World Series Game 6 on?

The game will air on Fox.

How can I live stream World Series Game 6?

You can watch online at FoxSports.com or streaming via fuboTV

Who are the Braves and Astros' starting pitchers?

Braves: LHP Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) – Fried has struglged in his last two starts (NLCS Game 5, World Series Game 2), giving up 11 earned runs in 9.2 innings.

Astros: RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30 ERA)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Series Game 6: Time, TV, live stream for Braves vs Astros

Recommended Stories