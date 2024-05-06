Brandon Valley, Harrisburg lead Class A high school baseball standings

May 6—Brandon Valley and Harrisburg are the top-two teams in South Dakota Class A high school baseball standings with one week remaining in the regular season.

The Lynx have a record of 12-2 against Class A opponents this season and are 16-8 overall with nine consecutive victories. Brandon Valley has a lead of 0.15 seed points over Harrisburg, which is 16-2 on the season against in-class foes. Harrisburg has also won nine games in a row with an overall record of 22-4. Brandon Valley and Harrisburg are scheduled to play a doubleheader on May 13 in Brandon.

Rapid City Stevens (13-3), Sioux Falls Lincoln (11-5) and O'Gorman (10-5) make up the remainder of the top-five in the seed points. Pierre (9-6), Tea Area (7-8) and Brookings (11-10) are in slots 6-through-8 to potentially host first-round playoff series.

The remainder of the top-16 includes No. 9 Sturgis (4-6), No. 10 Yankton (6-8), No. 11 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (4-8), No. 12 Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-10), No. 13 Rapid City Central (4-7), No. 14 Mitchell (3-8), No. 15 Douglas (1-5) and No. 16 Huron (2-10). Sioux Falls Washington is currently slotted as the only team outside the 16-team postseason at 1-15.

Under the Class A postseason format this season, the top-eight teams in the Class A standings will host teams 9-through-16 in a best-of-three series on May 17-18. The eight series winners will advance to the Class A state tournament, which is expanded from four teams for the first time this season.

In Class B, four teams remain undefeated in high school baseball. Two of those teams are in Region 2B, with Howard at 6-0 and Madison/Chester at 7-0. Those two teams are slated to meet on Wednesday, May 8 in Canova. The Bulldogs have a 9-7 mark overall, playing a large slate of Class A teams. Groton Area (5-4), Warner/Ipswich/Northwestern (3-4) and Sioux Valley/Estelline (5-3) are the next three teams in the Region 2B standings based on seed points.

Dell Rapids has started 12-0 against Class B foes to lead Region 3B and is 17-2 overall, with Sioux Falls Christian/Lutheran in second place in the region seed-point standings at 8-1. Lennox (7-2), West Central (4-3) and Tri-Valley (4-5) round out the top-five in the region.

In Region 4B, Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman is 9-0 and in first place, with Gregory County in second place with a 6-2 record. Winner/Colome is third in seed points with a 6-2 record, followed by St. Thomas More in fourth (5-2) and Rapid City Christian is in fifth at 4-3.

In Region 1B, Bon Homme/Avon is the No. 1 team with a record of 6-1 and six consecutive victories. The Cavaliers' only loss this season came to Freeman/Canistota/Marion, which is slotted at No. 2 in the region standings with a 5-2 record. Parkston is third in the region with a 6-3 record, followed by Dakota Valley at 9-2 and Vermillion at 5-2.

In Class B, the top-two teams in each region will host the region playoffs, which begin at May 19-22. Two teams advance from each region into the state tournament, which will be held May 31 and June 1 at Augustana's Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.