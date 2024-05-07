Brandon Nimmo’s tie-breaking solo homer leads Mets to series-opening victory over Cardinals

All it took was one big swing, and the Mets walked away with a series-opening victory in St. Louis against the Cardinals. Brandon Nimmo’s solo homer in the 7th inning led the Mets to a 4-3 victory on Monday night.

Entering the frame with a 3-3 tie, Nimmo’s solo shot — his fourth of the season — was all the Mets would need to hold on for the win.

The Amazins got another quality start out of Sean Manaea along the way. The southpaw tossed six innings of three-run ball while striking out and walking one batter a piece. The big blip on his line came off the bat of Ivan Herrera who doubled in two runs to tie the game at 3.

Manaea’s ERA stands at a respectable 3.31 ERA on the early season.

The other three runs scored by Carlos Mendoza’s squad were spread out over three batters. Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte and D.J. Stewart all registered one RBI each to make up the Mets’ offense.

The bullpen provided everything the club needed and more. Jake Diekman, Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz combined for three scoreless frames to keep the Cardinals at 3.

The Mets will send Jose Butto to the mound on Tuesday to try and secure the series victory. Miles Mikolas will toe the rubber for the Cardinals.

