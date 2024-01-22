Brady has great reaction to Mahomes, Kelce breaking one of his NFL records

Brady has great reaction to Mahomes, Kelce breaking one of his NFL records originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady owns many NFL records, and one of them was broken on Sunday.

Brady and his longtime tight end teammate Rob Gronkowski held the record for the most career playoff touchdowns by a QB/receiver duo with 15. Brady and Gronkowski's first 12 playoff touchdown connections came with the Patriots from 2010 through 2018, and the final three were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021.

They were eclipsed over the weekend by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce during their AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills.

This duo now has 16 playoff touchdowns after Mahomes hit Kelce for a 22-yard score in the second quarter and a 3-yard score in the third quarter. The Chiefs ultimately prevailed 27-20 to reach the AFC Championship Game for the sixth consecutive season.

Chiefs start the 2nd half strong. @tkelce has another TD to give KC the lead!



📺: #KCvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FR6a2VkD33 pic.twitter.com/Yv4IlHu0Zm — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024

“Passing anything that has Brady and Gronk in it is special because those are two of the greatest players -- Tom is the greatest player, and one of the greatest tight ends of all time, and postseason players,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “To be mentioned in that, and passing (them), you appreciate that. It speaks to Travis and his work, him being able to go out there and make plays in big games."

Brady applauded Mahomes and Kelce for breaking the record with this post on X, calling them "beasts".

BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right. https://t.co/s0Cbmxsbwd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 22, 2024

Even though Brady and Gronkowski lost this record to Mahomes and Kelce, they can at least take solace in the fact that they went 2-0 against this Chiefs duo in the playoffs.

Brady and Gronk beat the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game with the Patriots, and then two years later they dismantled KC in Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.