Bradley Bozeman to sign one-year deal with Chargers

The Chargers have found a center.

Los Angeles is signing Bradley Bozeman to a one-year deal, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Bozeman, 29, was released by the Panthers earlier this month. He served as Carolina's starting center for the last two seasons, playing every offensive snap for the club in 2023.

A sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Bozeman became a full-time starter in 2019 and played nearly every snap for the team over the next three seasons. He signed with the Panthers after completing his rookie contract.

Los Angeles needed a center with Corey Linsley likely to retire. He played three games before he was sidelined for the rest of the season with a heart issue.

The Chargers also announced they’ve signed linebacker Troy Dye, who is likely to be a heavy special teams contributor. He was a Vikings' fourth-round pick in 2020 and appeared in 60 games with eight starts for the club. In 2023, he was on the field for 77 percent of special teams snaps in games played.