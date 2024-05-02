Bradford offer new deal to winger Walker

Bradford City have offered a new deal to former Hearts winger Jamie Walker.

The 31-year-old joined the Bantams on a permanent deal in May 2022 after a successful loan spell and has scored 16 goals in a total of 73 league appearances.

Goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach Colin Doyle, 38, and defender Matty Platt, 26, have also been offered new deals.

The League Two side have released 11 players after finishing ninth this season.

Dylan Youmbi, Finn Cousin-Dawson, Harry Chapman, Harvey Rowe, Heath Richardson, Isaac Robinson, Liam Ridehalgh, Luke Hendrie, Matt Derbyshire, Noah Wadsworth and Sam Bentley have all been released.

Defender Brad Halliday and midfielder Bobby Pointon have both had their contract extensions triggered.