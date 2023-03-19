Brad Keselowski shows strength at Atlanta, ends up short on final lap

Brad Keselowski notched his best result as a NASCAR Cup Series owner/driver Sunday, finishing second to former teammate Joey Logano at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Keselowski led 47 laps, and he blocked the advances of his rivals to hold the top spot for 29 consecutive laps until the white flag flew. Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford slipped by his No. 6 RFK Racing Mustang on the final circuit, and Keselowski wound up a slim 0.193 seconds short at the finish.

Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 marked the second top-five finish for Keselowski since he took an ownership stake in Jack Roush’s organization before the 2022 season. His most recent Cup Series victory came at Talladega Superspeedway in April 2021, during his final season with Team Penske.

This story will be updated.