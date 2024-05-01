Bracket set for NCAA National Championship Beach Volleyball Tournament in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The bracket is set for the NCAA Championship Beach Volleyball this weekend in Gulf Shores.

Seventeen college women’s beach volleyball teams from across the country were selected on Sunday and will begin play this Friday.

North Florida and Chattanooga will start things off on Friday at 8 a.m. to find out who will secure the final spot in the first round against top-seeded Southern California, who has won each of the last three national championships.

The first round will start on Friday at 9 a.m., and the last match of the first round is scheduled for 4 p.m.

First-round matchups and schedule:

4-seed Florida State vs. 13-seed Washington at 9 a.m.

5-seed Cal Poly vs. 12-seed Arizona State at 10 a.m.

1-seed Southern California vs. 16-seed North Florida/Chattanooga at 11 a.m.

8-seed Loyola Marymount (Calif.) vs. 9-seed Hawaii at noon

15-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. 2-seed UCLA at 1 p.m.

10-seed Long Beach State vs. 7-seed California at 2 p.m.

14-seed Georgia State vs. 3-seed Stanford at 3 p.m.

11-seed LSU vs. 6-seed TCU at 4 p.m.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday morning.

Quarterfinal matchups and schedule:

Winner of Southern California or North Florida/Chattanooga vs. Winner of Loyola Marymount (Calif.) and Hawaii at 9 a.m.

Winner of Cal Poly and Arizona State vs. Winner of Florida State and Washington at 10 a.m.

Winner of Georgia State and Stanford vs. Winner of LSU and TCU at noon

Winner of Long Beach State and California vs. Winner of Texas A&M Corpus Christi and UCLA at 11 a.m.

The semifinals are set for 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The championship will take place on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Day and weekend pass tickets are available online at the NCAA website.

